STEVENSON, Jacqueline Mary (Jacqui). On January 23, 2020. Peacefully at Hutt Hospital after a short illness. Dearly loved wife of Alec (deceased 2016). Much loved sister to Patricia, Margaret, Joan (deceased) and Ken (deceased). Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Murray and Annemarie, and Patricia and Clive. Loved Grandma to Ethan and Alysha; and Georgina and Natalie. Messages or tributes can be placed in Jacqui's tribute book at https://deaths. press.co.nz/ obituaries/the-press- nz/ or posted to 20 Parnell Street, Lower Hutt 5011. No flowers by request please. Grateful thanks to all the staff at Hutt Hospital Stroke Unit for their care and support. A private cremation has been held. A memorial to celebrate Jacqui's life will be held at St David's Anglican Church, Seddon Street, Naenae on Friday, February 21, 2020 at 2:00pm.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Feb. 15, 2020