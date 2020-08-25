|
MORRIS, Jacqueline Rangimihiroa. Passed away peacefully on August 23, 2020, aged 61years. Survived by Angie and George, Daniel and Alice. Step mum to Cole and Kate, Herb and Andrea. Beloved nan of Hezzy and Cayde. Loving life partner of Tim for 22 years. "You will forever be in our hearts." Jackie is lying at home until 5pm today. Due to the current restrictions a private service will be held. Messages to:- Jackie's Family, C/- PO Box 200, Waipukurau 4242. C. H. B. Funeral Services Ltd, FDANZ Waipukurau
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Aug. 25, 2020