Celebration of Life
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
11:30 a.m.
Wanganui Collegiate School Chapel
Liverpool Street
Wanganui
James Anthony CARVER

James Anthony CARVER Notice
CARVER, James Anthony. Passed away at home in Wanganui on February 3, 2020 aged 77 years. Much loved friend and husband of Prue. Loved father of Gina, Derek, Ted, Tasha, and Bridgit, father-in-law to Pascal, Erin, and Pete. Adored Wikees to Sophie, Ella, Jack, Henry, Reagan, Isla, Will, Georgie, and Hugo. Family and friends are invited to attend a Service to celebrate James' life in the Wanganui Collegiate School Chapel, Liverpool Street, Wanganui on Friday, February 7, 2020 at 11.30am to be followed by a private cremation.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Feb. 4, 2020
