BURNETT, James. 06.04.1952 - 18.10.2019 Father of Helen Jamieson and Caroline Burnett. Grandfather of Jack, Nathan and Kaelan. Former Husband of Barbara Berry. Youngest Son of Jessie and Albert. Brother of Bob, Barbara Morris and the late Helen McCondach A service for James will be held at 1pm Tuesday, October 22 at the Hastings Crematorium Chapel, Orchard Rd. In Lieu of flowers donations for the Aubyn Live Theatre would be appreciated. All messages to James family are to be sent to P.O.Box 2010 Stortford Lodge, Hastings 4120.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Oct. 19, 2019
