|
|
BATKINS, James Edmund (Jim). On March 2, 2020. Aged 96 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Thelma. Loved father and father-in-law of Fiona, and Andrew and Roxanne. Loved grandfather of James, and Latisha. Thank you for the care shown by all the staff of Atawhai Rest Home. A humble, accepting and gentle man. A note he wrote found in his papers said, 'Now I gladly go to sleep, God has been good to me'. Rest in peace our beautiful Dad. In accordance with Jim's wishes a private cremation has taken place. Messages to the 'Batkins Family', C/o PO Box 7001, Taradale, Napier 4141.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Mar. 4, 2020