James Edward QSM MORGAN

James Edward QSM MORGAN Notice
MORGAN, James Edward QSM. Passed at Mary Doyle Rest Home on March 26, 2020. Loving husband of the late Leith. Loved father of the late Bronwyn. Survived by daughter Hilary. Treasured grandfather of Jack and Sophie. Due to current circumstances a private cremation has been held. Notice will be provided at a later date for a memorial service. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Hawke's Bay Knowledge Bank. A monumental character, the likes of which is rarely seen, and is greatly missed already.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Apr. 2, 2020
