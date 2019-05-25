SCOTT, James Gordon. (92 years young) Jim died peacefully on Thursday May 23 embraced by his loving whanau - Loraine his devoted wife of 71 years. Debbi and Paihau, Marilyn and John, Stephen and Moira, Donna and Stephen, Craig and Tracey. Jim was also dearly loved by his grandchildren, their partners and families. We as a family want to express our deepest gratitude to Nidha and her team at Graceland's who showed Jim such love and care in the final few months of his life and the community carers who, prior to that, helped us keep Jim at home for as long as possible. Jim will be at 211 St Leonards Avenue Hastings until his farewell service. All who loved him are welcome to visit. Farewell Service to be held on Tuesday May 28 at 11am at the Hastings Crematorium Chapel, Orchard Road. "Still to us at twilight comes Love's old song" Published in Hawkes Bay Today on May 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary