James Keir (Jim) SIMPSON

James Keir (Jim) SIMPSON Notice
SIMPSON, James Keir (Jim). Peacefully on Friday, August 23, 2019 while staying in Auckland, aged 75 years. Deeply loved father and father-in-law of Anthony and Vanessa, Gregory and Lauren. Brother of Douglas and the late Grant. Poppa Jim to his grandson James Keir III. A Service for Jim will be held at Crestwood, 615 Heretaunga Street East, Hastings on Saturday August 31, 2019 at 10.30am. Messages to the Simpson family can be left online at www.tnphb.co.nz or posted to PO Box 967 Hastings.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Aug. 29, 2019
