SMITH, James Robert (Jim). Formally of BRADBURY JEWELLERS Wairoa, has died. He let his kids know he was feeling "pretty crook this time" on Thursday and passed away on Saturday morning. Thanks for the heads-up Dad! Reunited now with his sweetheart. Jim's service will be at the Evans Chapel, Ormond Road, Gisborne at 11am on Wednesday November 20. Livestream link: www.evansfuneral.co.nz All messages to: by text 027 429 0633 (Rusty) or 0061 491 265 006 (Rick) by mail: 29 Salisbury Road, Gisborne (Sal) Evans Funeral Services Ltd FDANZ www.evansfuneral.co.nz
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Nov. 19, 2019