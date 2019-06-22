Home

TREADWELL, James Rowden Peter. 1980 - 2019. Peacefully on June 19, 2019 at his home in Te Awamutu. Dearly loved son of Geoff and the late Linda. Loved brother of Thomas, Andy, and partner of Teresa. A celebration of James's life will be held at the Sugar Loaf Chapel of Howard & Gannon Funerals, cnr Lee Road and Gloucester Street, Taradale, Napier on Monday June 24, 2019 at 2pm, followed by a private cremation. Messages to the 'Treadwell Family' C/o PO Box 7001, Taradale, Napier 4141.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on June 22, 2019
