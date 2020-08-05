Home

Dunstalls Funeral Directors
PO Box 1055 Napier 4140
, Hawke's Bay
06 835 7196
Service
Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020
10:30 a.m.
St Thomas More Catholic Church
James Sidney (Sid) McCANN

James Sidney (Sid) McCANN Notice
McCANN, James Sidney (Sid). Passed away peacefully at Colwyn House on August 2, 2020. Loved husband of Joy. Step-dad to Timothy, Adrian, Gwendolen, Valentine, Quentin, Justine, Fenella and their partners. Grandad and Poppa Sid to his grandchildren and great grandchildren. A requiem Mass will be celebrated at St Thomas More Catholic Church on Thursday, August 6, 2020 at 10:30am. Sid will be interred in Swanson Cemetery in Auckland. The Rosary will be recited in the Church, tonight Wednesday at 7:00pm. In lieu of flowers, a donation to Cranford Hospice would be appreciated and may be left at the service or via www. cranfordhospice.org. nz All messages to the McCann family can be sent via C/o PO Box 1055, Napier 4140.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Aug. 5, 2020
