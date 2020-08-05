|
McCANN, James Sidney (Sid). Passed away peacefully at Colwyn House on August 2, 2020. Loved husband of Joy. Step-dad to Timothy, Adrian, Gwendolen, Valentine, Quentin, Justine, Fenella and their partners. Grandad and Poppa Sid to his grandchildren and great grandchildren. A requiem Mass will be celebrated at St Thomas More Catholic Church on Thursday, August 6, 2020 at 10:30am. Sid will be interred in Swanson Cemetery in Auckland. The Rosary will be recited in the Church, tonight Wednesday at 7:00pm. In lieu of flowers, a donation to Cranford Hospice would be appreciated and may be left at the service or via www. cranfordhospice.org. nz All messages to the McCann family can be sent via C/o PO Box 1055, Napier 4140.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Aug. 5, 2020