Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for James PRINCE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Singleton (Jim) PRINCE

Add a Memory
James Singleton (Jim) PRINCE Notice
PRINCE, James Singleton (Jim). Died quietly in his sleep on Friday, May 29, 2020 aged 89, at the HB Memorial Hospital. Dearly loved husband of Shirley for 63 years. Loved father of Christopher (Sparks, Nevada), Deborah (Auckland) and Fiona (Paris, Kentucky). Son of the late W.H. (Henry) and Margaret Prince of Greenmeadows. Brother of the late Elizabeth Eastick and Irene Prince. The family would like to express our thanks to our friends who have helped over the past few months and for the wonderful and caring help Jim received from the staff in the RAU ward at the Hospital, Cranford Hospice and St John Ambulance. A private cremation took place through Beth Shan Funerals in Napier. In lieu of flowers, donations to St John Ambulance and Cranford Hospice would be appreciated. Messages to the Prince Family, C/o PO Box 439, Napier 4140 or via our website beth-shan. co.nz/hugs-from-home
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on June 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -