PRINCE, James Singleton (Jim). Died quietly in his sleep on Friday, May 29, 2020 aged 89, at the HB Memorial Hospital. Dearly loved husband of Shirley for 63 years. Loved father of Christopher (Sparks, Nevada), Deborah (Auckland) and Fiona (Paris, Kentucky). Son of the late W.H. (Henry) and Margaret Prince of Greenmeadows. Brother of the late Elizabeth Eastick and Irene Prince. The family would like to express our thanks to our friends who have helped over the past few months and for the wonderful and caring help Jim received from the staff in the RAU ward at the Hospital, Cranford Hospice and St John Ambulance. A private cremation took place through Beth Shan Funerals in Napier. In lieu of flowers, donations to St John Ambulance and Cranford Hospice would be appreciated. Messages to the Prince Family, C/o PO Box 439, Napier 4140 or via our website beth-shan. co.nz/hugs-from-home
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on June 3, 2020