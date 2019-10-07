|
DEE, James Walter (Jim). On October 4, 2019. Aged 89 years. Much loved husband of Monica (Jane), father and father-in-law of Jenny, and Christopher and Shahn. Grandad Jim of Tegan, and Jordan. "A true gentleman to the end" Our heartfelt thanks to everyone who has cared for Jim and supported his family over the past year. A memorial service to celebrate Jim's life will be held at the Sugar Loaf Chapel of Howard & Gannon Funerals, cnr Lee Road and Gloucester Street, Taradale, Napier on Wednesday October 9, 2019 at 11am. In lieu of flowers a donation to Cranford Hospice or the Cancer Society can be made at the service and would be appreciated. Messages to the 'Dee Family' C/o PO Box 7001, Taradale, Napier 4141.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Oct. 7, 2019