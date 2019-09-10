Home

James William (Jim) THOMPSON

THOMPSON, James William (Jim). On September 7, 2019 at Hastings, aged 85 years. Dearly loved husband of Joan (n?e Laracy). Treasured father and father-in- law of Julie and Tunui, John and Cheryl, Bryan, Margaret and Darren, Catherine and Jeff, Donna and Reg. Loved Poppa of nine grandchildren and one great-grandchild. Cherished son of Neil and Elsie Thompson, brother of Jean Barcham - all together again. Until we meet again, may God hold you in the palm of his hand. Requiem mass for Jim will be celebrated at St Peter Chanel Catholic Church, 817 Gordon Road, Hastings on Thursday, September 12, 2019 at 11am. A donation may be made to the St Vincent de Paul Society and can be left at the church. Messages to the Thompson family, c/- PO Box 8424, Havelock North.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Sept. 10, 2019
