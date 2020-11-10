|
|
SINCLAIR, James Winston (Jim). 24th April 1945 - 30th October 2020 Passed away suddenly at the age of 75. Treasured partner of Jill Rice. Loved father of Sandra and Brian, Paula and Simon, Gerald, Martin, Owen and families. Loved Poppa of all his grandchildren, great grandchildren and Ruby the cat. A private service and burial has been held. Any messages to the Sinclair family may be posted c/- PO Box 200, Waipukurau 4242. C. H. B. Funeral Services Ltd, FDANZ Waipukurau
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Nov. 10, 2020