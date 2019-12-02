|
SINCLAIR, Jamie Edward (Smiley, Doc). LCPL R1016132 On Wednesday, November 27, 2019 Jamie died at a time of his choosing to be with his Lord, aged 33 years. Deeply loved and cherished elder son of Roger and Janine. Brother and best friend to Daniel. Loved by his grandparents Valerie and the late Owen, Georgina and the late Bill, and all his extended family. A service of thanks giving and remembrance for Jamie will be held at St. Peter's Anglican Church, 1202 Ada Street, Hastings on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at 11.00am. Prior to this Jamie will be resting at Roger and Janine's home for those that wish to visit. Messages to the Sinclair family can be posted to PO Box 8424, Havelock North.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Dec. 2, 2019