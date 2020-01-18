|
|
|
SINCLAIR, Jamie Edward 29.01.1986-27.11.2019 Roger, Janine and Daniel thank all relatives and friends for their love and support following the tragic loss of our dearly loved son and brother. Thank you to the large number of people who joined with us at Jamie's funeral and especially those that travelled long distances. We have appreciated all the flowers, cards, messages, calls, visits, contact and food. Our special thanks to Don, Alison and David Forsyth who stood with Jamie over many years, through good times and bad with true friendship and unstinting love and support. To Craig Shearman and his team at MEP Plumbing our appreciation for having Jamie as a valued workmate and also for the display shown at his service. Our appreciation to his comrades present and past from the NZ Army for your presence and the honour shown to his memory. To all our family and friends please accept this message as a token of our heartfelt thanks shown to us at this time of grieving.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Jan. 18, 2020