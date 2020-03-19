|
AUTON, Jane Charlotte. Jane died suddenly on Tuesday, March 17 at Ruby House, Hohepa Homes, aged 59. A valued resident of the Hohepa Community. A Celebration of Jane's life will be held at All Saints Church, Taradale, on Friday, March 20 at 11:45am, followed by private cremation. Dearly beloved daughter of Elizabeth and Gerald, Palmerston North. Much loved sister of Jonathan and Robyn, Christchurch (her legal guardians), sister of Matthew, Lower Hutt and aunt of Virginia, Wellington. Sadly missed by friends and family. Messages may be sent to the Auton family, C/- PO Box 8424, Havelock North 4157.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Mar. 19, 2020