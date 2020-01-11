Home

Jane Marion (Cameron) CHERRY

Jane Marion (Cameron) CHERRY Notice
CHERRY, Jane Marion (nee Cameron). Peacefully at home on January 9, 2020. Dearly loved wife of Ian and loved Mother of Sarah, Rebekah, Annah, Tayla, Rachael, Damian and Matthew. Loved daughter of Kere and the late Ian Cameron and loved sister of Ross and Craig Cameron. A service to celebrate Jane's life will be held at Crestwood, 615 Heretaunga Street East on Tuesday, January 14, at 11:00 am, followed by private cremation. Special thanks to the doctors and nurses at Cranford Hospice and Hawke's Bay Regional Hospital. Messages can be mailed to the Cherry family, C/- Tong and Peryer, PO Box 967, Hastings.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Jan. 11, 2020
