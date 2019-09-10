|
LUKE, Janet Briar. 27.07.1969 - 06.09.2019 "You can't kill a weed" she said, so she decided to go visit her animal heaven and wait for Chamois and Diego. Amazing mother and role model to her most enduring legacy, her three sons, Liam, Edwin and Quinn. Beloved daughter and sister to Ian and Dorry and siblings Geoff, Lou and Kate. Adored wife to Chris and alpha female to the non human members of her village farm. This passionate green urban living, eco- warrior and environmental visionary fought her disease with grit, determination and stubbornness. She died doing what she always did…….what she wanted to do, her way and on her terms. Thank you to her amazing network of friends and the human angels at Cranford Hospice. She was so at peace when she let go. Thank you for gifting her that. Story telling remembrance service at the Hastings Rugby and Sports Club, Elwood Park, cnr Elwood Rd and Otene Rd, Tuesday, September 10, at 1.30 pm. No flowers please, just donations to Cranford Hospice or the MND Association.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Sept. 10, 2019