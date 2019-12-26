|
FINLAYSON, Janet Constance. Peacefully at Lansdowne Park, Masterton aged 86 years, on December 23, 2019. Loved wife of Henry (deceased), loved mother of Stewart, Simon (deceased), Fiona, and Craig. Grandmother of Vianee, Erica, Ben, Sophie, Alex, Jennifer, Jenna, and Zoë, and great grandmother of Zayd. A funeral service for Janet will be held at The Village Chapel, 4-6 High Street, Masterton, on Sunday December 29, 2019 at 1pm. In lieu of flowers donations to Alzheimers Wairarapa may be left at the service. Messages for Janet's family may be sent to PO Box 2035, Kuripuni, Masterton 5842. Gary Pickering Funerals NZIFH Masterton
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Dec. 26, 2019