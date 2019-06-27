Home

GICHARD, Janet Gaye. Passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on June 22, 2019. Beloved wife of Neil. Treasured mum of Lisa and Brad. Loved by Phil and Ange. Very special Nanny to Josh, Reuben, Luke and Lily. Loved Daughter of Pat and the late Alan Scullin. A Private ceremony was held at Jans request at home on June 25, 2019. Special thanks to all the wonderful staff at Cranford Hospice. "Love you so much - in our hearts you will live forever"
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on June 27, 2019
