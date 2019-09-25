|
BATEMAN, Janet Veronica. Janet passed away peacefully at Summerset in the Bay on Sunday, September 22 2019, aged 80 years. Dearly loved wife of Don for 61 years. Beautiful and loved mother and mother-in- law of Sharon Lancaster, Debbie and Derek Marr, Sue and Malcolm Graham. Loved Gran of seven grandchildren and their partners - Jeremy and Stacy, Victoria and Gary, Greg, Sara and Jayden, Nicole and Dan, Rochelle and Hamish, Bridgette and Cav. Loved Great- Gran of De Vante, Drake and Zagan, Jerram and Logan, Maddox and Opie. Over a five year period we would like to thank Mahana Club Napier, Gladys Mary Rest Home, and Summerset in the Bay Care Centre for their care and compassion shown to Janet. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Mahana Club would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Brighten Janet's day with colour. A private cremation has been held, but we would love family and friends to celebrate Janet's life on Friday, September 27 at 2.00pm, in the Beth Shan Chapel, 157 Georges Drive, Napier. Messages to the Bateman Family, C/o PO Box 816, Napier 4140.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Sept. 25, 2019