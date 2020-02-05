Home

POWERED BY

Services
Celebration of Life
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
2:00 p.m.
Sugar Loaf Chapel of Howard & Gannon Funerals
cnr Lee Road and Gloucester Street
Taradale
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Janette DALY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janette Marie Monica (Jan) DALY

Add a Memory
Janette Marie Monica (Jan) DALY Notice
DALY, Janette Marie Monica (Jan). Peacefully on February 4, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Steve and Judy, Alan and Kirsty, and Karen and Lindsay. Cherished Nan Nan of Karleigh, Ella, Danielle, Ethan, and Cassie. A celebration of Jan's life will be held at the Sugar Loaf Chapel of Howard & Gannon Funerals, cnr Lee Road and Gloucester Street, Taradale, Napier on Friday, February 7, 2020 at 2pm, followed by a private cremation. Messages to the 'Daly Family', PO Box 1, Clive 4148.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Feb. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Janette's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -