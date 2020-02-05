|
DALY, Janette Marie Monica (Jan). Peacefully on February 4, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Steve and Judy, Alan and Kirsty, and Karen and Lindsay. Cherished Nan Nan of Karleigh, Ella, Danielle, Ethan, and Cassie. A celebration of Jan's life will be held at the Sugar Loaf Chapel of Howard & Gannon Funerals, cnr Lee Road and Gloucester Street, Taradale, Napier on Friday, February 7, 2020 at 2pm, followed by a private cremation. Messages to the 'Daly Family', PO Box 1, Clive 4148.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Feb. 5, 2020