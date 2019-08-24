|
|
STEWART, Janette (Jan). Taken home August 22, 2019. Dearly loved wife of Kevin, loved mother of Scott. Appreciated and respected sister of her Living Waters family. A celebration of Jan will be held at Living Waters Church, Durham Ave, Napier on Tuesday August 27 2019 at 1:30pm. Donations may be made to Cranford Hospice. All tributes to Jan or messages for her family can be left at www.dunstalls.co.nz or sent to the Stewart family C/- PO Box 1055, Napier 4140.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Aug. 24, 2019