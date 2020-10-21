|
FITZGIBBON, Janice Ailsa (Jan), (nee Natta). Aged 76 years. Passed away on Wednesday, October 14 2020 at Cranford Hospice, Hastings. The most caring, generous, empathetic person - the heart of the family. Beloved wife of Tony. Much loved mother of Damian, Amanda, Fiona, Anton and Daniel, and mother-in- law of Tracey, Sha, Aumaga and Tania. Beloved Gran of Alannah, Jake, Seb, Yasmine, James, Bradley, Zac, Mili, Antony. Loved sister and sister-in-law of Pat and John MacGibbon, Rob and Annette Natta, Gayle and Brent Webling, and adored aunty to her nieces and nephews. We will miss you always. A private service has been held. Donations in lieu of flowers to Cranford Hospice.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Oct. 21, 2020