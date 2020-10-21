Home

Janice Ailsa (nee Natta) (Jan) FITZGIBBON Notice
FITZGIBBON, Janice Ailsa (Jan), (nee Natta). Aged 76 years. Passed away on Wednesday, October 14 2020 at Cranford Hospice, Hastings. The most caring, generous, empathetic person - the heart of the family. Beloved wife of Tony. Much loved mother of Damian, Amanda, Fiona, Anton and Daniel, and mother-in- law of Tracey, Sha, Aumaga and Tania. Beloved Gran of Alannah, Jake, Seb, Yasmine, James, Bradley, Zac, Mili, Antony. Loved sister and sister-in-law of Pat and John MacGibbon, Rob and Annette Natta, Gayle and Brent Webling, and adored aunty to her nieces and nephews. We will miss you always. A private service has been held. Donations in lieu of flowers to Cranford Hospice.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Oct. 21, 2020
