|
|
ROOD, Janice Dale (Jan). Passed away peacefully at Cranford Hospice on August 8, 2019. Dearly loved wife of Theo. Mother and mother-in-law of Rob, Cath and Chris (deceased). Sister and sister-in-law of Jeff and Linda. Grandmother of Sean, Anna, Sophie, William, and Christopher, and great grandmother of Clark. A special lady dearly loved. She will be sadly missed. A celebration of Jan's life will be held at the Sugar Loaf Chapel of Howard & Gannon Funerals, cnr Lee Road and Gloucester Street, Taradale, Napier on Monday August 12, 2019 at 11am, followed by a private cremation. In lieu of flowers a donation to Cranford Hospice can be made at the service and would be appreciated. Messages to the 'Rood Family' C/o PO Box 7001, Taradale, Napier 4141.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Aug. 10, 2019