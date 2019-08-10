Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Janice ROOD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janice Dale (Jan) ROOD

Add a Memory
Janice Dale (Jan) ROOD Notice
ROOD, Janice Dale (Jan). Passed away peacefully at Cranford Hospice on August 8, 2019. Dearly loved wife of Theo. Mother and mother-in-law of Rob, Cath and Chris (deceased). Sister and sister-in-law of Jeff and Linda. Grandmother of Sean, Anna, Sophie, William, and Christopher, and great grandmother of Clark. A special lady dearly loved. She will be sadly missed. A celebration of Jan's life will be held at the Sugar Loaf Chapel of Howard & Gannon Funerals, cnr Lee Road and Gloucester Street, Taradale, Napier on Monday August 12, 2019 at 11am, followed by a private cremation. In lieu of flowers a donation to Cranford Hospice can be made at the service and would be appreciated. Messages to the 'Rood Family' C/o PO Box 7001, Taradale, Napier 4141.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Aug. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Janice's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.