Janice Elma GAY

Janice Elma GAY
GAY, Janice Elma. Passed away peacefully at home on June 2 2019, after a short illness. Dearly loved sister of Pam, Ron (deceased) and Monica, Derek and Michelle, Dennis and Carol, Lee, Cheryl and Brian. Loved Aunty Jan to all her nieces and nephews. Wife, long term friend of Spencer. A service for Janice will be held in the Beth Shan Chapel, 157 Georges Drive, Napier on Thursday, June 6 at 11.00am. Messages to the Gay Family, C/o PO Box 439, Napier 4140.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on June 4, 2019
