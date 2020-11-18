Home

Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020
10:30 a.m.
Crestwood Chapel
615 Heretaunga Street East
Hastings
Janice Marjorie BROWN

Janice Marjorie BROWN Notice
BROWN, Janice Marjorie. On November 15, 2020 at home, aged 76 years. Beloved wife of Jim. Deeply loved mother of Peter and Rebecca. Loved daughter of the late Alec and Mary Cox; sister and sister- in-law of Neville and Marg, Jocelyn Cox, Alec (deceased), Neil (deceased), Linda, Ronnie and Liz. Loved Aunt of Ian, George, Ceilidh, Megan, Bronwyn, Nissa, Gemma, Alison, Shirley and Christopher. Friend of many. A special thanks to the staff at the Hastings Hospital and Nurse Di, for their care and support. A Free Presbyterian Service will be Held at Crestwood Chapel, 615 Heretaunga Street East, Hastings, on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at 10:30am. Messages to the Brown family C/O PO Box 8424, Havelock North. Job 1V21 "The Lord gave, the Lord hath taken away; Blessed be the name of the Lord".
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Nov. 18, 2020
