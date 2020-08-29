Home

Beth Shan Funeral Directors
157 Georges Drive
Napier, Hawke's Bay 4110
06-835 9925
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Sep. 1, 2020
11:00 a.m.
The Salvation Army Citadel
56 Tait Drive
Greenmeadows, Napier
View Map
Janice Ruth Thelma FRYER-KNOWLES

Janice Ruth Thelma FRYER-KNOWLES Notice
FRYER-KNOWLES, Janice Ruth Thelma. Promoted to Glory. Jan died peacefully on August 27, 2020 at Greendale Rest Home, Napier. Loved sister, sister-in-law and Aunt to Graham, Dig, Bernie and Helen, Lyn and Keith, Carroll and Graham, Roz and Don, and all their families. Aunty Jan to many other children through the years. Valued member of Napier Salvation Army. A life time of service. A celebration of Jan's life will be held in The Salvation Army Citadel, 56 Tait Drive, Greenmeadows, Napier on Tuesday, September 1 at 11.00am. Loved and missed. 'Servant of God well done' Messages to the Fryer- Knowles Family, C/o PO Box 439, Napier 4140.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Aug. 29, 2020
