BOWIE, Janina Marie (Jan). Passed away peacefully at Summerset in the Bay on July 10, 2019. Much loved wife of Ron. Cherished Mum to Joanne and (the late) Ross; and (the late) Russell and Vicky. Adored Nana of Cory and Kaela; and Danni, and great Nan of Shiloh and Ava. Heartfelt thanks to Summerset in the Bay for their respectful loving care of Mum. Family and friends are invited to share in Mum's farewell in the Beth Shan Chapel, 157 Georges Drive, Napier on Monday, July 15 at 2.00pm, followed by private cremation. Messages to the Bowie Family, C/o PO Box 439, Napier 4140.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on July 13, 2019