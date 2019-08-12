Home

SIMMISS, Janine Margaret (nee Dentice). 17.09.1972 - 09.08.2019 On August 9, 2019 in the presence of her family, Janine was peacefully called to the Choir of Angels. Dearly beloved wife of Bevan. Dearly loved daughter and daughter-in-law of Alan and Margaret Dentice, and John and Debbie Simmiss. Much loved sister and sister-in-law of Victoria and Dan Gardner, and Miranda and Graham Dodge. Much loved and cherished aunty Neenie to Grace and George, Sybella, Georgia and Adalind. I lieu of flowers a donation can be made at the Church to the Multiple Sclerosis Society. Funeral to be held at St Lukes, Havelock North on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at 11am. All messages to the Simmiss Family at www.tlas.co.nz.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Aug. 12, 2019
