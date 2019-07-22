|
|
HAMELINK, Jantje (Janny). Passed away peacefully on July 18, 2019 at Waiapu House, Havelock North. Aged 85. Much loved wife of Jan (John). Loved mother of Nick and Alexia, Joy and Peter and Maree. Oma of Jayme and Christina, Christopher (deceased), Ben and Gemma, Tina and Matthew and Great Oma of Tyler and four week old Billy. Friends and Family are invited to celebrate Janny's life at Crestwood, 615 Heretaunga Street East, Hastings on Monday, July 29 at 10.30am. Messages to The Hamelink Family, PO Box 8424, Havelock North.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on July 22, 2019