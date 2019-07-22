Home

POWERED BY

Services
Longley Terry & Son Funeral Services
19 Cooper S
Havelock North , Hawke's Bay
06-877 7873
Resources
More Obituaries for Jantje HAMELINK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jantje (Janny) HAMELINK

Add a Memory
Jantje (Janny) HAMELINK Notice
HAMELINK, Jantje (Janny). Passed away peacefully on July 18, 2019 at Waiapu House, Havelock North. Aged 85. Much loved wife of Jan (John). Loved mother of Nick and Alexia, Joy and Peter and Maree. Oma of Jayme and Christina, Christopher (deceased), Ben and Gemma, Tina and Matthew and Great Oma of Tyler and four week old Billy. Friends and Family are invited to celebrate Janny's life at Crestwood, 615 Heretaunga Street East, Hastings on Monday, July 29 at 10.30am. Messages to The Hamelink Family, PO Box 8424, Havelock North.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on July 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.