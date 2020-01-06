Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Jantje VERHOEVEN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jantje (Janny) VERHOEVEN

Add a Memory
Jantje (Janny) VERHOEVEN Notice
VERHOEVEN, Jantje (Janny). Passed away peacefully on Friday, January 3, 2020 surrounded by family at Hawke's Bay Hospital. In her 84th year. Dearly loved wife of the late Ben. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Joyce, Reina and Gary, Alieda and Trevor, Daniel and Lynne, Pieter, and Emma. Treasured Oma of her fifteen Grandchildren, Simon and Shannon, Jeremy, Melissa, Sarah and Braydon, Darryl, Jonathan, Rebekah, Michael, Grace, Joshua, Vanessa, Hannah, Samantha, Caitlyn, Lukas and Oma Janny her two Great Grandchildren, Piper, and Asher. Loved sister and sister- in-law. A funeral service for Janny will be held in the Dunstall Memorial Chapel, Edwardes Street, Napier, on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at 11am followed by a family interment service. In lieu of flowers, a donation in Janny's memory to Enliven would be appreciated and can be left at the service. A tribute to Janny or messages to her family can be left at www.dunstalls.co.nz or C/- PO Box 1055, Napier 4140.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Jan. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jantje's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -