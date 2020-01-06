|
|
VERHOEVEN, Jantje (Janny). Passed away peacefully on Friday, January 3, 2020 surrounded by family at Hawke's Bay Hospital. In her 84th year. Dearly loved wife of the late Ben. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Joyce, Reina and Gary, Alieda and Trevor, Daniel and Lynne, Pieter, and Emma. Treasured Oma of her fifteen Grandchildren, Simon and Shannon, Jeremy, Melissa, Sarah and Braydon, Darryl, Jonathan, Rebekah, Michael, Grace, Joshua, Vanessa, Hannah, Samantha, Caitlyn, Lukas and Oma Janny her two Great Grandchildren, Piper, and Asher. Loved sister and sister- in-law. A funeral service for Janny will be held in the Dunstall Memorial Chapel, Edwardes Street, Napier, on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at 11am followed by a family interment service. In lieu of flowers, a donation in Janny's memory to Enliven would be appreciated and can be left at the service. A tribute to Janny or messages to her family can be left at www.dunstalls.co.nz or C/- PO Box 1055, Napier 4140.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Jan. 6, 2020