LEE, Jarrad Nicholas. At Hawke's Bay Hospital surrounded by family, on September 26, 2019, aged 32 years. Loved special son of Cheryl and Stuart, and fun loving brother of Jason, and Cheree. Dearly loved by all who knew him. A celebration of Jarrad's life will be held at "Stonehaven", 10 Peel St, Waipukurau on Monday, September 30 at 1:00pm followed by burial at CHB Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations to St John Ambulance would be appreciated. These and any messages may be left at the service or posted to C/- PO Box 200, Waipukurau 4242. C. H. B. Funeral Services Ltd, FDANZ Waipukurau
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Sept. 28, 2019