Home

POWERED BY

Services
Central Hawkes Bay Funeral Services Ltd
10 Peel St
Waipukurau , Hawke's Bay
06-858 8146
Resources
More Obituaries for Jarrad LEE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jarrad Nicholas LEE

Add a Memory
Jarrad Nicholas LEE Notice
LEE, Jarrad Nicholas. At Hawke's Bay Hospital surrounded by family, on September 26, 2019, aged 32 years. Loved special son of Cheryl and Stuart, and fun loving brother of Jason, and Cheree. Dearly loved by all who knew him. A celebration of Jarrad's life will be held at "Stonehaven", 10 Peel St, Waipukurau on Monday, September 30 at 1:00pm followed by burial at CHB Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations to St John Ambulance would be appreciated. These and any messages may be left at the service or posted to C/- PO Box 200, Waipukurau 4242. C. H. B. Funeral Services Ltd, FDANZ Waipukurau
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Sept. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jarrad's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.