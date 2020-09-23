|
|
WHITE, Jason Scott. Suddenly on September 20, 2020 aged 50 years. Loved husband of Sonya. Cherished father of Caleb and Bayden. So dearly loved and remembered by all of his family and friends. A service for Jason will be held at the Cheval Room, 300 Prospect Road, Hastings on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at 1.30pm. There will be an opportunity for people to share a 1-2min story or memory of Jason at the service during open tributes. A live stream will be available to view at tlas.co.nz/stream and messages can be sent to PO Box 8424, Havelock North 4157.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Sept. 23, 2020