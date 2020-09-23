Home

POWERED BY

Services
Longley Terry & Son Funeral Services
19 Cooper S
Havelock North , Hawke's Bay
06-877 7873
Resources
More Obituaries for Jason WHITE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jason Scott WHITE

Add a Memory
Jason Scott WHITE Notice
WHITE, Jason Scott. Suddenly on September 20, 2020 aged 50 years. Loved husband of Sonya. Cherished father of Caleb and Bayden. So dearly loved and remembered by all of his family and friends. A service for Jason will be held at the Cheval Room, 300 Prospect Road, Hastings on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at 1.30pm. There will be an opportunity for people to share a 1-2min story or memory of Jason at the service during open tributes. A live stream will be available to view at tlas.co.nz/stream and messages can be sent to PO Box 8424, Havelock North 4157.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Sept. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jason's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -