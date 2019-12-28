Home

Jean Anne CORDELL

Jean Anne CORDELL Notice
CORDELL, Jean Anne. Passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 26, 2019, aged 85 years. Beloved wife of the late Raymond. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Stuart and Sandra, Wesley and Garth Coleman, John and Leah. Treasured grandmother of Lucy, Brenna and Rose; Matthew and Shaun. Special great- grandmother of Hadley. A service to celebrate Jean's life will be held in St John the Baptist Church, High Street, Dannevirke on Friday, January 3, 2020 at 1.30pm. All messages to "The Cordell Family" c/- PO Box 235 Dannevirke 4942.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Dec. 28, 2019
