CORDELL, Jean Anne. Stuart, Wesley, John and families would like to sincerely thank all relatives and friends for the many ways in which you showed us love, kindness and support after the passing of Mum. We have appreciated all the sympathy cards, personal messages, flowers, phone calls, text messages, food, visits, and the presence of all who attended Mum's funeral service. A special thank you to the staff at Rahiri Care Home, Dannevirke for their wonderful care and compassion of mum over the 11 months she was in residence. Please accept this as a personal acknowledgement.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Jan. 18, 2020