BIRNIE, Jean. Passed away peacefully on May 9, 2020 in her 90th year. Beloved wife of the late Angus (Gus). Adored mother and mother-in- law of Danny and Lynette, Steven and Annette, Alan and Kay, David and Tash. Loved Grandma and Great Grandma of many. At Jean's request, a private family service has been held. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Cancer Society would be appreciated. Messages to the Birnie Family, C/o PO Box 7029, Taradale, Napier 4141.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on May 13, 2020