BREN (Fryer), Jean. Born UK 16.10.1922 - 08.06.2019 Leading Wren in WRNS No42400 1942-1946 UK and South Africa. Life Member Napier RSA. Long-time volunteer for HB Play Centre Assn and Trade Aid Shop Napier Wife of Robin (deceased) for 63 years. Mother of Patricia and partner Michael. Our grateful thanks to Colleen and all her staff at Roseanne's Retirement Home for their loving and respectful care of Jean over the last 5 years. In lieu of flowers donations to SPCA, PO Box 15349, Auckland 0640 would be gratefully appreciated. "The Family" will be at home on Saturday, June 29, 2019 from 2pm, for you to celebrate Jean's life with them over some refreshments. Messages to Bren Family c/o Gentle Touch Funeral Services, PO Box 2610, Stortford Lodge. In accordance with Jean's wishes a private cremation has been held.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on June 12, 2019