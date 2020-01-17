|
DANN, Jean (Leita). Peacefully on Monday, December 16 2019, at St John's Wood Resthome, Taupo, Aged 90 Years. Loved wife of the late Gordon. Loved mother of Rod. Cherished grandmother and great grandmother. A grateful thankyou to the staff at St John's Wood, Taupo. A service to celebrate Leita's life will be held at Crestwood, 615 Heretaunga Street East, Hastings on Monday, January 20, 2020 at 11am. Messages to the Dann family, C/- PO Box 8424, Havelock North 4130.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Jan. 17, 2020