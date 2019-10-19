Home

POWERED BY

Services
Longley Terry & Son Funeral Services
19 Cooper S
Havelock North , Hawke's Bay
06-877 7873
Resources
More Obituaries for Jean OLIVER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jean Elizabeth OLIVER

Add a Memory
Jean Elizabeth OLIVER Notice
OLIVER, Jean Elizabeth. Passed away peacefully at Mary Doyle Lifecare on October 16, 2019 aged 92 years. Beloved wife of Lewis (deceased). Mother of Carol, Murray, Janice, Sandra and Ann. Much loved grandmother and great grandmother. Many thanks to all the staff of Mary Doyle. A celebration of Jean's life will be held at Crestwood, 615 Heretaunga Street East, Hastings on Monday, October 21, 2019 at 10:30am. Followed by interment at Havelock North Lawn Cemetery. Messages to the Oliver Family, c/- PO Box 8424, Havelock North 4157.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Oct. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jean's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.