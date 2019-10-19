|
OLIVER, Jean Elizabeth. Passed away peacefully at Mary Doyle Lifecare on October 16, 2019 aged 92 years. Beloved wife of Lewis (deceased). Mother of Carol, Murray, Janice, Sandra and Ann. Much loved grandmother and great grandmother. Many thanks to all the staff of Mary Doyle. A celebration of Jean's life will be held at Crestwood, 615 Heretaunga Street East, Hastings on Monday, October 21, 2019 at 10:30am. Followed by interment at Havelock North Lawn Cemetery. Messages to the Oliver Family, c/- PO Box 8424, Havelock North 4157.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Oct. 19, 2019