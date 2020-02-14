|
HOUGHTON, Jean. On February 11 2020, at Mary Doyle Lifecare, aged 83 years. Dearly loved wife of Robin Houghton. Loved mother and mother-in- law of Stephen and Jeanette Houghton, and Blair Houghton. Cherished sister of Yvonne Bregmen (Devonport), Joan Convery (Perth, Australia) and Betty Cook (Perth, Australia). Loved Gran of Connor, Georgia and Annalise. Special thanks to Dr David Doig and staff at Reeve House, for their ongoing care and support. A service for Jean will be held at the Good News Bible Chapel, Goddard Lane, Havelock North on Monday, February 17, at 1:00pm, followed by interment at Mangaroa Cemetery. Messages to the Houghton family may be sent C/- PO Box 8424, Havelock North.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Feb. 14, 2020