Home

POWERED BY

Services
Longley Terry & Son Funeral Services
19 Cooper S
Havelock North , Hawke's Bay
06-877 7873
Service
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
1:00 p.m.
Good News Bible Chapel
Goddard Lane
Havelock North
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jean HOUGHTON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jean HOUGHTON

Add a Memory
Jean HOUGHTON Notice
HOUGHTON, Jean. On February 11 2020, at Mary Doyle Lifecare, aged 83 years. Dearly loved wife of Robin Houghton. Loved mother and mother-in- law of Stephen and Jeanette Houghton, and Blair Houghton. Cherished sister of Yvonne Bregmen (Devonport), Joan Convery (Perth, Australia) and Betty Cook (Perth, Australia). Loved Gran of Connor, Georgia and Annalise. Special thanks to Dr David Doig and staff at Reeve House, for their ongoing care and support. A service for Jean will be held at the Good News Bible Chapel, Goddard Lane, Havelock North on Monday, February 17, at 1:00pm, followed by interment at Mangaroa Cemetery. Messages to the Houghton family may be sent C/- PO Box 8424, Havelock North.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Feb. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jean's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -