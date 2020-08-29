|
JENKINS, Jean. Sadly passed away on Thursday, August 27, 2020. Dearly loved wife of the late Bill. Treasured mother and mother-in-law of Eleanor and Garth, Sandy and Bridget, Christine and Jerram, Jean and Terry. Special Gran to Liam, Mikayla, William, Kristina, and Sara. A service for Jean will be held in the Beth Shan Chapel, 157 Georges Drive, Napier on Monday, August 31, 2020 at 11.00am. Messages to the Jenkins Family, C/o PO Box 439, Napier 4140.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Aug. 29, 2020