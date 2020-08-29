Home

Beth Shan Funeral Directors
157 Georges Drive
Napier, Hawke's Bay 4110
06-835 9925
Service
Monday, Aug. 31, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Beth Shan Chapel
157 Georges Drive
Napier
View Map
Jean JENKINS Notice
JENKINS, Jean. Sadly passed away on Thursday, August 27, 2020. Dearly loved wife of the late Bill. Treasured mother and mother-in-law of Eleanor and Garth, Sandy and Bridget, Christine and Jerram, Jean and Terry. Special Gran to Liam, Mikayla, William, Kristina, and Sara. A service for Jean will be held in the Beth Shan Chapel, 157 Georges Drive, Napier on Monday, August 31, 2020 at 11.00am. Messages to the Jenkins Family, C/o PO Box 439, Napier 4140.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Aug. 29, 2020
