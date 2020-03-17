|
|
WATERSON, Jeanette Mary. Passed away peacefully, Gold Coast, Australia on March 7, 2020, aged 78 years. Much loved wife of Michael. Loving mother and mother in- law of Shelley and Rick Kale, Kim and Greg Carter (Taiwan), and Ricky. Much loved Nan of James, Mitchell, Sean and Nicola. Loved sister and sister-in-law of Lydia and Bob Sage (NZ). Loved Aunty to Karyn and Mark Sage. Loved half sister to Joan Beagle (NZ). Funeral was held on March 12. Integrity Funerals 1800 995 352
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Mar. 17, 2020