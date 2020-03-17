Home

POWERED BY

Jeanette Mary WATERSON

Add a Memory
Jeanette Mary WATERSON Notice
WATERSON, Jeanette Mary. Passed away peacefully, Gold Coast, Australia on March 7, 2020, aged 78 years. Much loved wife of Michael. Loving mother and mother in- law of Shelley and Rick Kale, Kim and Greg Carter (Taiwan), and Ricky. Much loved Nan of James, Mitchell, Sean and Nicola. Loved sister and sister-in-law of Lydia and Bob Sage (NZ). Loved Aunty to Karyn and Mark Sage. Loved half sister to Joan Beagle (NZ). Funeral was held on March 12. Integrity Funerals 1800 995 352
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Mar. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jeanette's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -