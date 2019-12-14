Home

Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
11:00 a.m.
St Columba's Church
176 Gloucester Street
Taradale
Jeanette Noreen WEBER

Jeanette Noreen WEBER Notice
WEBER, Jeanette Noreen. Former wife of the late Graham. Loving and cherished companion of Robbie. Much loved Mum of Tony, Kim, Neil and Keri. Dearly loved sister of the late Pat, Ngaire, the late Jill and the late Jack Whibley. Adored Nana of Mark, Erin, Alyse and Brett; Emma, Ben and Nikolas; Brad, Sam and Ellie; Olivia and Callum. Special Great Nana to Ollie and Fletcher. At peace after a long illness. Special thanks to the staff at Taradale Masonic Village for their ongoing care and support. 'Forever in our hearts." Donations to St John Ambulance would be appreciated and can be left at the service. A celebration of Jeanette's life will be held in St Columba's Church, 176 Gloucester Street, Taradale on Wednesday, December 18 at 11.00am. Messages to the Weber Family, C/o PO Box 439, Napier 4140.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Dec. 14, 2019
