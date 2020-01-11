|
WEBER, Jeanette Noreen. 23.12.1937 - 13.12.2019 Robbie, Tony, Kim, Neil, Keri and their families would like to acknowledge and sincerely thank all of the family and friends who expressed their love, sympathy and support during Mum's passing. We are so grateful for the visits, flowers, food, cards, phone calls, texts and emails. Thank you too to all those who came and joined with us in saying goodbye. Special thanks also to the Taradale Masonic Village staff who cared so well for Mum over the last 3 years. As there are so many of you who have been there for us over the years, please accept this as our personal acknowledgement.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Jan. 11, 2020