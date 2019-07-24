Resources More Obituaries for Jeff NIGHTINGALE Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Jeff NIGHTINGALE

Share This Page Email NIGHTINGALE, Jeff. To our special family, friends, present and past colleagues - we wish to thank you from the bottom of our broken hearts. We couldn't have got through the past 3 weeks without your loyalty and support. We feel, like you, absolutely devastated that Jeff was taken from us so unexpectedly. To Dr Mike Park and his "angels" in ICU - you are so dedicated and professional in all you do - thank you for your untiring care of Jeff. The food, cards and visits to us have been so special - we have drawn strength from seeing and talking with you all. Jenny, Claire and Sam, Susan and Dennis Published in Hawkes Bay Today on July 24, 2019 ‹ Back to today's Notices