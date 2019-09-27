|
|
YOUNG, Jennie Marea Dorothy. On September 25, 2019 peacefully at Hastings Hospital. Much loved wife of Donald. Loved and cherished mother and mother-in-law of Nicholas, Erica and Andrew, Rachael and Mark, and Grandma to Marshall and Cameron. Loved sister of Kathryn, Hilary, Anitra and Dorothy, and sister-in-law of Rex (deceased), David, Ken, Jane and Peter (deceased), Paul and Raewyn, and Ginny. A much loved Aunty. Many grateful thanks to the staff at Hastings Hospital Cardiology and ICU who cared for Jennie, and supported the family. A gathering of friends and family will be held in Kingswood, corner King & Cairo Streets, Upper Hutt on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at 10.30am thereafter private cremation at Akatarawa. All messages to the "Young family", c/- PO Box 30-127, Lower Hutt 5040. Gee & Hickton Tel (04) 528 2331 www.geeandhickton.co.nz FDANZ
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Sept. 27, 2019