Gee & Hickton Funeral directors
1 Cornwall Street
Wellington, Wellington
(04) 566 3103
Jennie Marea Dorothy YOUNG

Jennie Marea Dorothy YOUNG Notice
YOUNG, Jennie Marea Dorothy. On September 25, 2019 peacefully at Hastings Hospital. Much loved wife of Donald. Loved and cherished mother and mother-in-law of Nicholas, Erica and Andrew, Rachael and Mark, and Grandma to Marshall and Cameron. Loved sister of Kathryn, Hilary, Anitra and Dorothy, and sister-in-law of Rex (deceased), David, Ken, Jane and Peter (deceased), Paul and Raewyn, and Ginny. A much loved Aunty. Many grateful thanks to the staff at Hastings Hospital Cardiology and ICU who cared for Jennie, and supported the family. A gathering of friends and family will be held in Kingswood, corner King & Cairo Streets, Upper Hutt on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at 10.30am thereafter private cremation at Akatarawa. All messages to the "Young family", c/- PO Box 30-127, Lower Hutt 5040. Gee & Hickton Tel (04) 528 2331 www.geeandhickton.co.nz FDANZ
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Sept. 27, 2019
